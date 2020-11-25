site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Braden Smith: Full speed ahead
RotoWire Staff
Smith (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
After missing one game, Smith appears ready to play in this Sunday's game against the Titans. He should start at right tackle.
