Smith (personal) intends to play next season, but the Colts aren't certain to keep him on the roster, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Smith missed the final five games of the 2024 season while dealing with a personal matter, and he sat out seven regular-season contests in 2023 due to injuries. The offensive tackle has been an effective starter when healthy, and he's slated to account for $19.75 million against the Colts' salary cap next season, which is slated to be the final year of the four-year contract he signed in 2021. When discussing Smith on Tuesday, Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard stated, "We're supporting Braden, think the world of him. He's been a great player for us. We'll see going forward."