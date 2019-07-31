Smith was absent from Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Smith was taken by the Colts with the 37th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He proceeded to start 13 of the 15 games he suited up for and played his part to help improve a previously poor offensive line. While there is no reason to consider his groin injury anything but minor at this time, expect the team to exercise caution before implementing him back into practice in order to avoid an unnecessary setback.

