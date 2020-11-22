site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-braden-smith-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Braden Smith: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
Smith was unable to practice Friday and won't be available for Sunday's game after being listed as questionable. Le'Raven Clark or Chaz Green should fill in at right tackle for the Colts.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read