Colts' Braden Smith: Picked by Colts

The Colts selected Smith in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

The Colts offensive line has been a liability for about as far back as one can remember, but Smith should provide some stability at one guard spot. They don't have much at the position aside from Quenton Nelson and the injury-plagued Jack Mewhort, so Smith could see starts as a rookie.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories