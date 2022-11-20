site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-braden-smith-ready-to-go-against-eagles | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Braden Smith: Ready to go against Eagles
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith (back) is active Week 11 against the Eagles.
Smith popped up late on the injury report this week due to a back issue, but it won't prevent him from suiting up for his regular role as the starting right tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read