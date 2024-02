Smith underwent knee surgery following the 2023 season, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Smith has played a full 16- or 17-game schedule in just one of his six pro seasons and is coming off of a 2023 campaign that saw him miss seven contests to knee issues. The Colts' right tackle has two years left on his four-year, $70 million deal and is set to collect over $11.6 million in salary next season.