Smith (personal) agreed to terms Monday on a revised contract that will keep him with the Colts for the 2025 season, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indianapolis reports.

The exact terms of Smith's new deal aren't yet disclosed, but the veteran offensive tackle will become a free agent in 2026. He had been set to count nearly $20 million against the cap prior to reworking his contract. Smith missed the final five games of the 2024 regular season for personal reasons, and injuries caused him to miss even games in 2023.