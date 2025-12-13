Smith (concussion/neck) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.

The veteran offensive lineman from Auburn has been a mainstay on the Colts' offensive line since entering the league in 2018, starting 105 games. Smith is now set to miss Indianapolis' next four contests, which means he'll be sidelined until at least the end of the regular season. In his absence, 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Travis is expected to start at right tackle.