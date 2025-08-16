Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against Green Bay due to a groin injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Smith was hurt sometime during the first half. Though he's been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, it's not yet clear how severe the groin issue is or if the injury could threaten his status for Week 1 of the regular season. Smith has had trouble staying on the field in recent campaigns but is slated to be an important component of Indy's offensive line, as he's tabbed for the starting right-tackle role in 2025.