Smith (groin) saw action for 19 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason tilt against the Browns.

Smith had been dealing with a groin injury since July 31, but was able to come back healthy. The Auburn product is coming off a season in which he started 13 of 15 games for a improved offensive line, and now that he's healthy, is expected to re-gain his role as the starting right tackle protecting Andrew Luck.

