Smith (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Smith was knocked out of the Colts' Week 13 win over the Titans after sustaining a knee injury on the first drive of the game. He was unable to participate in practice all week and was ruled out as a result. Blake Freeland is the likely candidate to take over as the starting right tackle in Smith's absence.