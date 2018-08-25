Colts' Branden Oliver: Not expected to play Saturday

Oliver (hamstring) is not expected to play in Saturday's game against the 49ers.

Oliver is facing an uphill battle to make the Colts 53-man roster with Marlon Mack, Christine Michael, Robert Turbin, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins all fighting him for snaps. As is the case, Oliver is not helping his cause by sitting on the sideline. He will need to get healthy prior to get healthy before preseason ends to improve his chances of making Indianapolis' final squad.