Colts' Branden Oliver: Nursing hamstring injury

Oliver (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

After spending four seasons with the Chargers, Oliver was brought aboard to fight for a depth role with the Colts. He's a long shot to make the roster, as has seen his yards per carry slip each year, finishing with 2.4 YPC in 2017.

