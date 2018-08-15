Colts' Branden Oliver: Nursing hamstring injury
Oliver (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
After spending four seasons with the Chargers, Oliver was brought aboard to fight for a depth role with the Colts. He's a long shot to make the roster, as has seen his yards per carry slip each year, finishing with 2.4 YPC in 2017.
