Colts' Branden Oliver: Signs with Colts

Oliver signed with the Colts on Sunday.

Oliver has spent his entire career up to this point with the Chargers, racking up 226 carries for 773 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 30 games. He added 55 catches for 409 yards and one touchdown over that span. Oliver will face an uphill battle to make the Colts roster, as Marlon Mack and Robert Turbin both showed value last year and the team dedicated two picks in this year's draft to acquire running backs Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

