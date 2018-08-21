Colts' Branden Oliver: Sitting for Monday's game
Oliver (hamstring) was ruled out for Monday's preseason contest against Baltimore.
Oliver sat out practice earlier this week as he nursed the hamstring injury, and it's apparently severe enough for him to sit out Monday's game. The 27-year-old is facing long odds to crack the 53-man roster, which becomes increasingly more difficult the longer he's sidelined.
