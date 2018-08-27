Chubb signed with the Colts on Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Chubb's addition became possible once the Colts opted to waive running back Tion Green. It's unlikely Indianapolis plans to keep Chubb beyond the preseason, but Chubb will have the chance to prove his ability to play in NFL with a strong performance in the team's fourth preseason contest.

