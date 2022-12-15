Facyson (illness) did not practice Thursday and has been deemed doubtful for Saturday's game against the Vikings.

Facyson appears to have come down with an illness following the Colts' Week 14 bye, which kept been sidelined in all three of the team's practices Week 15. Barring any significant improvements in his health over the next two days, the 28-year-old will now likely miss his first game of the 2022 campaign. Facyson has recorded 20 tackles and five passes defended while serving a rotational role over much of the season, and his absence would leave Indianapolis' secondary even more undermanned with top nickel corner Kenny Moore (also) already ruled out against Minnesota.