Facyson left Sunday's loss to the Giants due to a concussion and did not return, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Facyson's season is likely over as a result as there's little reason for him to play in Week 18 with nothing left for the Colts to play for. The veteran cornerback has been filling a rotational role in the Colts' secondary, logging between 43 and 56 percent of the team's defensive snaps over the prior three contests.