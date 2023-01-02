Facyson left Sunday's loss to the Giants due to a concussion and did not return, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Facyson's season is likely over as a result as there's little reason for him to play in Week 18 with nothing left for the Colts to play for. The veteran cornerback has been filling a rotational role in the Colts' secondary, logging between 43 and 56 percent of the team's defensive snaps over the prior three contests.
