Colts' Brandon Facyson: Listed as starting cornerback
RotoWire Staff
Facyson is listed as a starting cornerback opposite Stephon Gillmore with Kenny Moore listed as the nickelback on Indianapolis' unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1.
Moore will likely get more snaps than Facyson when only two cornerbacks on the field, but Facyson will begin the season in a high-profile role in the secondary.
