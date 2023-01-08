Facyson (concussion) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.
Facyson left Week 17 with a concussion, but after not practicing Wednesday, he logged a limited session Thursday and was full go Friday. He was still listed as questionable for Week 18, but he's since cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the Colts' season finale. Facyson could see an expanded role with Stephon Gilmore (wrist) inactive and Kenny Moore (ankle) on injured reserve.
More News
-
Colts' Brandon Facyson: Unavailable for Week 18•
-
Colts' Brandon Facyson: Exits with concussion•
-
Colts' Brandon Facyson: Returns to full practice•
-
Colts' Brandon Facyson: Won't suit up Saturday•
-
Colts' Brandon Facyson: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Colts' Brandon Facyson: Three tackles in Colts debut•