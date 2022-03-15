Facyson (concussion) has agreed to a one-year deal with the Colts, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Colts will be Facyson's third team after spending his first three seasons with the Chargers and the 2021 campaign in Las Vegas. He recorded 51 tackles (38 solo), 13 passes defesned and his first career interception last year with the Raiders. He will compete for a role providing depth in Indy's secondary.
