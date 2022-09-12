Facyson had three total tackles in Sunday's tie at Houston.
Facyson played on 32 of the defense's 70 snaps. He played outside corner with Kenny Moore moving to the slot corner in nickel packages. However, Facyson came off the field in defensive sets with two cornerbacks, which will limit his fantasy value.
