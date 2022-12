Facyson (illness) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Vikings.

Facyson failed to practice all week due to an illness, and it's since been revealed that he won't suit up this weekend in Minnesota. With fellow cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) also sidelined Saturday, the Colts are now left with Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, Dallis Flowers and Tony Brown at the position.