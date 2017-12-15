Williams suffered a spinal injury and was carted off the field Thursday against the Broncos, Mike Chappell of IndySportsCentral.com reports.

Williams was on punt coverage and suffered helmet-to-helmet contact and spent several minutes on the ground before ultimately being taken off in a stretcher. The reserve tight end has had a history of spinal issues. In his absence, expect Ross Travis and Jason Vander Laan to see increased reps.