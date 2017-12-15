Colts' Brandon Williams: Diagnosed with concussion
Williams has checked out of the hospital and returned to Lucas Oil Stadium after suffering a concussion, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Head coach Chuck Pagano added that Williams is doing well, which is great news considering how severe the injury looked at first. With the Colts well out of playoff contention and Williams having a history of spinal injuries, it would not be at all surprising to see the team be extremely cautious with the tight end for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Out for remainder of Thursday's game•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Carted off field Thursday•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Excluded from injury report•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Hurts thumb Sunday•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Two receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Returns to minimal role•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...