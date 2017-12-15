Williams has checked out of the hospital and returned to Lucas Oil Stadium after suffering a concussion, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Head coach Chuck Pagano added that Williams is doing well, which is great news considering how severe the injury looked at first. With the Colts well out of playoff contention and Williams having a history of spinal injuries, it would not be at all surprising to see the team be extremely cautious with the tight end for the rest of the season.