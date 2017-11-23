Williams (thumb) doesn't appear on the Colts' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Williams exited the Week 10 game against the Steelers after hurting his right thumb, but the Colts' bye week allowed him to recover from the issue. The backup tight end has corralled nine of 11 targets for 102 yards through 10 contests on the season.

