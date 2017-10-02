Colts' Brandon Williams: Has 32 yard receiving in Sunday's loss
Williams had one reception for 32 yards and was targeted twice in Sunday's loss at Seattle.
Williams appears to have developed some chemistry with Jacoby Brissett as he was targeted deep twice. Williams could have a larger role in the offense if Jack Doyle is sidelined with a concussion, making him a possible option in deep leagues.
