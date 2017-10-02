Colts' Brandon Williams: Has 32 yards receiving in Sunday's loss
Williams had one reception for 32 yards and was targeted twice in Sunday's 46-18 loss at Seattle.
Williams appears to have developed some chemistry with Jacoby Brissett as he was targeted deep twice. Williams could have a larger role in the offense if Jack Doyle is sidelined with a concussion, making him a possible option in deep leagues.
