Williams had one reception for 32 yards and was targeted twice in Sunday's 46-18 loss at Seattle.

Williams appears to have developed some chemistry with Jacoby Brissett as he was targeted deep twice. Williams could have a larger role in the offense if Jack Doyle is sidelined with a concussion, making him a possible option in deep leagues.

