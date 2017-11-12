Colts' Brandon Williams: Hurts thumb Sunday
Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers with a right thumb injury, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Williams has seen an increase in usage this season, with nine receptions for 102 yards. However, he hasn't been targeted in the red zone, making it difficult to give him much fantasy consideration, especially behind Jack Doyle. Expect Darell Daniels to see an increase in offensive snaps until Williams can return.
