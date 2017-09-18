Colts' Brandon Williams: Just on reception in Sunday's loss
Williams had one reception for 20 yards on his only target in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
Williams played just 13 snaps on offense as the Indy offense hasn't utilized two tight ends much without an injured Andrew Luck at quarterback.
