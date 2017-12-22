Williams (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Williams suffered the concussion in last Thursday night's game against the Broncos, and he would later have to be emitted to the local hospital. To no surprise, the Colts will exercise caution with the tight end and shut him down for the rest of the season. Williams was primarily used on special teams this season.

