Colts' Brandon Williams: Lands on IR
Williams (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Williams suffered the concussion in last Thursday night's game against the Broncos, and he would later have to be emitted to the local hospital. To no surprise, the Colts will exercise caution with the tight end and shut him down for the rest of the season. Williams was primarily used on special teams this season.
More News
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Out for remainder of Thursday's game•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Carted off field Thursday•
-
Colts' Brandon Williams: Excluded from injury report•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...