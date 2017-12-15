Williams is out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Broncos due to a head injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Williams left on a stretcher in the first half in what was a very scary scene. Thankfully, the tight end has movement in his limbs and the Colts are describing the injury has a head injury, with no reported damage to the neck according to Zach Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. This is important, as Williams has a preexisting spinal condition that cost him his collegiate career at the University of Oregon.