Colts' Brandon Williams: Returns to minimal role
Williams did not have a reception and played just 13 snaps on offense in Monday's loss at Tennessee.
He wasn't targeted in the passing game as he fell back to a minor role with Jack Doyle returning from a concussion. He had three receptions for 17 yards on three targets in Week 5 with Doyle out.
