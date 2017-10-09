Colts' Brandon Williams: Three receptions in Sunday's win
Williams had three receptions for 17 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Williams started at tight end and played a season-high 53 snaps on offense with Jack Doyle sidelined with a concussion. He could become more of a factor in the offense if Doyle remains sidelined.
