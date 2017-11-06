Colts' Brandon Williams: Two receptions in Sunday's win
Williams had two receptions for 20 yards on two targets in Sunday's win at Houston.
Williams has 11 targets in nine games, as he has a minor role in a struggling passing game. He won't be a viable player in most fantasy leagues unless Jack Doyle misses time.
