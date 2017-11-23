Colts' Brandon Williams: Unlisted on injury report
Williams (thumb) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.
Williams exited last week's game against the Steelers after hurting his right thumb. His absence from the injury report suggests the injury is no longer a problem.
