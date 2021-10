Hundley remains the backup to Carson Wentz with Sam Ehlinger having replaced Jacob Eason on the active roster, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

Hundley had been replaced by Jacob Eason as the Colts' top backup earlier this season, but the veteran has now settled back into the No. 2 role. Now operating as the No. 3 quarterback is Ehlinger, a rookie sixth-round pick.