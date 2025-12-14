Rypien (coach's decision) is inactive as the Colts' emergency No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Though he began Week 15 prep as the only healthy quarterback in the Colts organization and was officially signed off the practice squad Wednesday, Rypien will be available only in an emergency Sunday. With Daniel Jones (Achilles) out for the season and Anthony Richardson (orbital) stuck on injured reserve, the Colts lured Philip Rivers out of retirement and are expected to have the 44-year-old start Sunday in what will be his first NFL appearance since the 2020 postseason. Riley Leonard, who was slowed by a low-grade knee sprain to begin the week, will be active as Rivers' backup.