The Colts signed Rypien to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday.

Head coach Shane Steichen indicated Monday that Rypien could be in line to start Sunday's game against the Seahawks if Riley Leonard (knee) is forced to miss any time due to the Grade 1 PCL sprain in his right knee, though the team has since officially inked 44-year-old veteran Philip Rivers to the practice squad. Indianapolis' plans at the quarterback position in the wake of Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury figures to be an evolving situation, as Anthony Richardson (orbital) will not come off IR in Week 15 but could also join the picture eventually.