Coach Frank Reich said after Wednesday's practice that Hoyer would return to the backup role behind Jacoby Brissett (knee) in the Colts' Week 11 game against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. "I'm assuming [Brissett is] going to be good and barring any setback the rest of the week, he'll be the starter," Reich said.

Brissett missed the Colts' Week 10 loss to the Dolphins with a sprained MCL, an injury he sustained the week prior in Indianapolis' loss in Pittsburgh. As a result, Hoyer was pressed into action for his first start since 2019 and struggled mightily against one of the NFL's worst pass defenses, completing only 18 of 39 attempts for 204 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Brissett's ability to practice without any restrictions Wednesday was enough for the Colts to sign off on him playing this weekend, and Reich apparently has no plans on re-evaluating the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in the wake of Hoyer's poor outing. Chad Kelly was elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup in Week 10, but he'll presumably be released or stick on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 option moving forward.