Hoyer completed passes in two games during the 2019 season, connecting on 35-of-65 attempts for 372 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Hoyer technically appeared in four games, but in two of those contests he was only asked to take a knee. All of the journeyman's extensive action came in Weeks 9 and 10 when starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury. Hoyer is under contract for the 2020 season and should return as the Colts backup signal caller.