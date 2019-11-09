Colts' Brian Hoyer: Steps into starting role
Hoyer will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins after Jacoby Brissett (knee) was downgraded to out.
It's a bit of a surprise to see the Colts rule out Brissett prior to Sunday, as the 26-year-old was able to practice, albeit on a limited basis, all week. Hoyer, who entered last week's contest and finished with a respectable 168 passing yards and three touchdowns, should be primed for a solid matchup against the rutterless Dolphins, although he'll be without two of his top three pass catchers in T.Y Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 injury report: Stars in doubt
Six teams on bye. Injuries racking up at running back and receiver. Quarterbacks in varying...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...