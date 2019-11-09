Hoyer will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins after Jacoby Brissett (knee) was downgraded to out.

It's a bit of a surprise to see the Colts rule out Brissett prior to Sunday, as the 26-year-old was able to practice, albeit on a limited basis, all week. Hoyer, who entered last week's contest and finished with a respectable 168 passing yards and three touchdowns, should be primed for a solid matchup against the rutterless Dolphins, although he'll be without two of his top three pass catchers in T.Y Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand).