Hoyer completed 18 of 39 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the team's Week 10 loss to Miami.

Hoyer took a step back in his first start of the season, turning the ball over three times in a winnable matchup. Particularly backbreaking was his third interception, which occurred with just under six minutes remaining in the game and the Colts trailing 13-12. Ultimately, he led a frantic comeback that came up just short when the Colts turned the ball over on downs at the Dolphins' eight yard line with only 45 seconds remaining. Jacoby Brissett (knee) was able to practice on a limited basis leading up to the team's Week 10 contest, meaning he's likely to retake the starting job in Week 11 against the Jaguars.