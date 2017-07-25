Schwenke (ankle) will be placed on the Colts' preseason physically unable to perform list when he reports to the team Saturday, Mike Chappell of CBS 4 Indianapolis reports.

Schwenke suffered the right ankle injury near the end of the Colts' offseason program and still hasn't fully recovered. The 26-year-old center is expected to serve in a depth role on the offensive line once healthy.

