Colts' Brian Schwenke: Headed to preseason PUP
Schwenke (ankle) will be placed on the Colts' preseason Physically Unable to Perform list when he reports to the team Saturday, Mike Chappell of CBS 4 Indianapolis reports.
Schwenke suffered the right ankle injury near the end of the Colts' offseason program and still hasn't fully recovered. The 26-year-old center is expected to serve in a depth role on the offensive line once healthy.
