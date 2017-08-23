Play

Schwenke (ankle) was removed from the Colts' preseason Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Schwenke originally suffered the right ankle injury during the latter portion of the Colts' offseason program, but he'll now be eligible to participate in practice. Schwenke, a former fourth-round pick, figures to provide depth on the offensive line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories