Colts' Brian Schwenke: Removed from PUP list
Schwenke (ankle) was removed from the Colts' preseason Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Schwenke originally suffered the right ankle injury during the latter portion of the Colts' offseason program, but he'll now be eligible to participate in practice. Schwenke, a former fourth-round pick, figures to provide depth on the offensive line.
