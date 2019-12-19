Colts' Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Inks deal with Colts
Boddy-Calhoun signed a contract with the Colts on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old one appearance with the Texans in Week 9 and two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, but he was waived shortly thereafter. Boddy-Calhoun provides some depth in the secondary with Rolan Milligan (foot) moving to injured reserve.
