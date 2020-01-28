Boddy-Calhoun posted 13 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble over three games between the Texans and Colts in 2019.

Boddy-Calhoun played a large role in Cleveland last year, but he couldn't secure a job out of training camp in 2019. He was picked up as injury support on both occasions, and he made an impact on the corner blitz. The 27-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in March.