Anderson signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Monday.

The 22-year-old spent time on the Colts' practice squad during the season but was let go with an injury settlement in November, though it doesn't appear to have been a long-term injury. Anderson will have a tough time cracking the running back group for next season with Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins (knee) all under contract.

